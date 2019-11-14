|
|
YUKON
Orville Harold Tucker
Sept. 30, 1937 - Nov. 11, 2019
The family of Orville Harold "O.H." Tucker is saddened to announce the passing of a very special man. Harold passed away November 11, 2019 (Veteran's Day) at age 82, from complications of a severe stroke. He was born September 30, 1937, in Hobart, OK, to Orval Harrison Tucker and Leta Pearl McLaughlin. Harold is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Tucker Masri and husband, Tarik; daughter, Lisa Tucker Cross and husband, David; and daughter, Kelly Smith. Grandchildren include Tucker Cross, and wife, Tran and daughter Daphne, Alexandra Masri, Catherine Masri, and Kindell Smith. Harold was retired for many years from a successful sales career and served in the United States Army from 1958-1961 stationed in Germany. His love for his wife Virginia Adell Tucker (pre-deceased) married for 53 years and of Oklahoma Sooners football was well known. He often shared great stories of both while enjoying burgers or Mexican food with friends and family! Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16th, at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church followed by interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A viewing and visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 15th, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill (family to receive guests from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.). To share a memory or condolence, please visit https://www.ChapelHill-OKC.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 14, 2019