YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Yukon Cemetery
Yukon, OK
OSCAR STEJSKAL


1939 - 2019
Oscar Edward Stejskal
April 7, 1939 - Oct. 8, 2019

YUKON
Oscar Edward Stejskal, 80, was born April 7, 1939 in El Reno, OK. He passed away Oct. 8, 2019. He grew up in Yukon, OK and graduated from Yukon High School in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. He retired from Gulfstream after 34 years as a fabricator. He farmed his entire life on the land his grandfather purchased. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Jr. & Mildred (Cerny) Stejskal; daughter, Kimberly Sue. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Carolyn, daughter Natalie Jasinski and husband John and many cousins. He was proud of his Czech Heritage and enjoyed spending time at Yukon Czech Hall. Graveside Services will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at the Yukon Cemetery, Yukon, OK. Online condo lences may be signed at:

www.yandafuneral.com Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services,
Yukon, OK.

Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 11, 2019
