Oswald Preston

Rainey, Jr.

Sept. 21, 1926 - March 21, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Oswald Preston "Ozzie" Rainey, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great- grand-father, was born in Springfield, MO Sept. 21, 1926, and joined his Savior March 21, 2019. He was born in Springfield, MO, but was raised in Tulsa, OK and Blytheville, AR. Ozzie married Mary Juanita "Nita" Hollowell on Nov. 28, 1946. He served two years in the USMC during the Korean War. Ozzie worked for more than 37 years as a Freight Agent for the Frisco Railway. He and Nita lived in St. Louis for more than 30 years before retiring to Oklahoma City. He and Nita were married for 64 years before her passing in 2010. Ozzie was also preceded in death by his parents, Oswald Preston, Sr. and Mary Myers Rainey; and his brother, William Daniel Rainey. He is survived by daughter, Lynda Beth Rainey Vandersall and husband Jim; his granddaughters, Allyson K. Gonzalez and her husband Daniel and Heather Lynn Vandersall; great-grandchildren, Damien Rhys, Caydence Elise, and Alexander Chase Gonzalez; sister-in-law, Dee Rainey; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday March 27, 2019, at Smith and Kernke North May. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at Quail Springs Baptist Church. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary