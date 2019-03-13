Owen E. Martin

Sept. 25, 1928 - March 9, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

March 9, 2019, brought to a close 90 years of a life well lived for Owen Martin.

Owen Edwin Martin was born September 25, 1928, in St. Louis, Missouri. He loved playing baseball or watching it and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He was actually even offered a contract to play but he declined and decided to go back to college and get his degree. He went to Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee where he met the love of his life, Bernice Dossey. They were married on December 1, 1951, and had 67 years with a beautiful, happy marriage.

Owen was a Deacon, a Sunday School teacher, and a Boy Scout Leader. He retired from Kerr McGee Oil Company where he worked in the credit department. After retirement, he and Bernice enjoyed traveling in their RV with their dogs and grandchildren for almost 20 years.

Owen is survived by his loving wife, Bernice; two sons, Bruce Martin and wife Anita, and Keith Martin and wife Rosemon; five grandchildren, Aaron Martin and wife Amanda, Brandon Martin and wife Cassie, Bryan Martin and wife Adriana, Stuart Martin, Shannon Honken and husband Ben; four great-grandchildren, Levi, Tyler, Isaac Owen and Francis; and one sister, Vernice Daum.

He is preceded in death by his parents and three sisters. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary