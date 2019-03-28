Joe Dell Owens

August 23, 1932 - March 24, 2019



YUKON

Joe Dell Owens, born August 23, 1932, departed this world to join his Lord & Savior on March 24 after a brief battle with cancer. A beloved husband and father, Joe is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lucy Owens; his daughter, Melanie Duff and her husband, Jeffrey Duff; sister, Mary Lou; grand-children, Matthew, Jacy, Abby, Garrett, Baylee, Lance and Caleb; and one great granddaughter, Emily. He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Todd Owens, infant sons, Rodney Kirk and Mark David, and his grandson, Nicholas Tyler Owens. Joe was born in Mineola, TX to Willie and Lillie Mae Owens. He attended Texas Tech University and went to New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary for pastoral studies. A United States Air Force Veteran, Joe served during the Korean War from 1951-1955. He married his one and only love, Mary Lucille Boykin, on May 28, 1955. Joe served on the church staff as Minister of Education and Associate Pastor at First Baptist Church , Ada; First Baptist Church, Oklahoma City; First Baptist Church, Yukon; and other churches in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. He also worked at Tenneco Oil in Oklahoma City. After his retirement in 1992, Joe went to Francis Tuttle to learn Floral Design, even though he had been designing arrangements for years as a hobby. He worked at Woods Floral and Michael's here in Oklahoma City, and also created arrangements and Christmas decorations for Spring Creek Baptist Church, where he and Lucy were charter members. In recent years, Joe had been attending Metroplex Church of the Nazarene with Lucy, Melanie and Jeff until he was unable to go. Joe loved his family above all else and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and extended family. He loved to bake, especially cakes and cookies, which he enjoyed eating as well! Joe didn't know a stranger and often stopped to visit with "new friends" he seemed to meet everywhere he went. He enjoyed singing in the choir at church and also performing solos whenever asked. Joe was a godly man who taught his family to love the Lord through his example. The family would like to thank Integris Hospice House for their care and support during Joe's last days. Visitation will be at Buchanan Funeral Service on Thursday, March 28, from 1-8 PM with the family present from 5-7 PM. Services will be Friday, March 29, at 10:00 AM at Metroplex Church of the Nazarene in Oklahoma City, with interment immediately following at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary