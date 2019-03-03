Pamela May Richburg

1954 - 2019



WANETTE

After a 15 year bout with cancer Pam Richburg has gone home to be with her Lord. There she joins her parents, Everett and Geneva, and brother, Mike. She is survived by niece, Heather and family; nephew, Jason and family; nephew, Gene; sister-in-law, Sherry; and several cousins. Pam was born in OKC. As a child she lived in OK and TX. She was a graduate of Edmond High School and OSU. Pam spent the most of her adult life working for DistributionNOW and resided in Houston, TX. The final years of her life were lived in Wanette, OK. Wherever she was, and to whomever she met, Pam radiated her faith and trust in God. She was a kind, generous, and gentle soul. She will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate to have her in their lives.

