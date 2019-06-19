Pamela Sue Johnston

September 22, 1945 - June 16, 2019



EDMOND

Pamela Sue (O'Mealey) Johnston, surrounded by her family, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born in Blackwell, Oklahoma on Septem-ber 22, 1945, Sue grew up in Ponca City where she graduated high school in 1963. She attended Northern Oklahoma Junior College in Tonkawa and earned her Associate's degree in 1965. Later that year she moved with her family to Oklahoma City where she worked at O'Mealey's Cafeteria as a baker and chef. She met the love of her life, Dan Johnston in 1967, they married in 1970 and built a long and happy life with their two children, Michelle and Kevin. Throughout this time she worked for more than 30 years serving in Cash Management at Friendly Bank and BancFirst. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dan Johnston; children, Michelle and Brian Bollenbach of Tulsa and Kevin and Katharine Johnston of Edmond; grandchildren, Tyler Johnston, Katelyn Bollenbach, Blake Bollenbach, Kaden Johnston and Parker Johnston; brother, Jim O'Mealey and his wife Shelly O'Mealey of Okmulgee; sister, Cindy Walling of Oklahoma City; nieces, Melissa Thomas of Norman, Lauren Walling of Oklahoma City and Andrea Walling of Dallas; nephew, Gary O'Mealey of Tulsa; and sister-in-law, Kathy Bittner and her husband Doug Bittner of Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the . Services will be held Friday, June 21, at 1:00 p.m. at Crossings Community Church, 14600 Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City. Published in The Oklahoman on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary