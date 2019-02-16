|
Pat Tennery TUTTLE
Feb. 16, 1944 - Feb. 14, 2019
Patricia Darlene "Pat" Tennery, of Tuttle, died unexpectedly in the early hours of Feb. 14, 2019. She was born on Feb. 16, 1944, in Oklahoma City and graduated Classen High School. On Nov. 22, 1963, she married Clarence Earl Tennery, Jr. in Dover. Survivors include her husband; her daughters, Sonya Nichols (and husband Dal) and Susan Tennery (and husband Kanishka Chowdhury); and two grandchildren, Skyler Nichols and Chance Nichols. Open Visitation will be on Sunday, Feb. 17 from 2 to 7 p.m. at John M. Ireland & Son Funeral Home in Moore. The family will be present from 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral services at Tuttle Church of Christ on Monday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. Interment at Fairview Cemetery in Tuttle following the service. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to the . For a complete obituary, please see the John Ireland Funeral Home website (www.johnirelandfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 16, 2019