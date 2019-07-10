Patricia Ann Dallman

March 16, 1925 - July 6, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Patricia Ann Dallman born on March 16th, 1925 went to be with the Lord on July 6th, , 2019. Patricia was born in Salem, SD to John Anthony and Rose Marie Fendrich. She grew up in Salem, SD and after graduating high school in Rapid City, she attended St. John's McNamara School of Nursing to become a Registered Nurse. In 1947, she met Stanley Dallman on a blind date set up by her best friend. They were married later that year and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Patricia is survived by her brother John A. Fendrich of Peoria, IL. She is also survived by her three sons, Patrick and his wife Carol of St. Louis, MO, Michael and his wife Colleen of Oklahoma City, OK, Larry (Patricia's favorite son) and his wife Dana of Edmond, OK. She was also blessed with six grandchildren, Scott Dallman, Valerie Clark, John Dallman, Travis Dallman, James Dallman and Catherine Hair and nine great grandchildren Benjamin, Luke, Caroline, Elizabeth, Jacob, Lydia, Hudson, Charlie and Blake. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to the United Service Organization (USO) or . Internment at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery in Oklahoma City. Published in The Oklahoman on July 10, 2019