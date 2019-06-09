Home

Resthaven Funeral Home
44909 Highway 3
Shawnee, OK 74801
(405) 275-2200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
United Life Spiritual Center
3332 N. Meridian Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Patricia Ann Warner


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Ann Warner Obituary

Patricia Ann Warner
Nov. 14, 1936 - June 2, 2019

OKEMAH, OK
Patricia Ann Worley Warner was born in Dallas, TX, on November 14, 1936, to Edgar Worley and Mary Staley the oldest of three children. She transitioned from this life into spirit on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her home in Okemah, OK surrounded by her beloved family.
In her passing, she joins her parents, Edgar Theo and Mary Elizabeth Worley and her younger brother, Jimmy Don Worley. She survives through her sister Barbara Jean Sloan and husband Stuart Alan; her daughter Cynthia Lynn Finley; her son Ferlin Joe Warner and wife Patricia Ann; her 4 grand-children and 9 great-grand-children and a host of more family and friends.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at United Life Spiritual Center, 3332 N. Meridian Ave., OKC, OK 73112, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home in Shawnee. Please sign the online guestbook at:
www.resthavenfh.com
In lieu of flowers, con-tributions may be made in her honor to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or:
[email protected]
Published in The Oklahoman on June 9, 2019
