Patricia Bridges

March 23, 1949 - June 20, 2019



YUKON

On June 20, 2019, Patricia was summoned home to be with Our Lord in Heaven, leaving behind so many friends and family who loved her and already miss her dearly. She was born March 23, 1949, to Albert Lee and Teresina (Tafoya) Vasquez in Colorado Springs, CO. Pat was the thirrd oldest of 12 children. She participated in many sports in high school and continued afterwards, with softball, bowling and golf.

Pat worked for many years at Walter Drake & Co. as a print buyer for the many catalogs they produced. It was while working there that Patricia met the love of her life. She married John Arthur Bridges in 1995 and moved to Oklahoma to start their life together. Pat and John were involved in many bowling leagues and enjoyed playing golf together every chance they got. Many trips back to Colorado ended up on the golf course with friends and family. In 24 years of marriage, they never left each other's side, all the while laughing and loving the entire way.

Pat was preceded in death by her father and mother; sisters, Louisa Gloria Vasquez and Christina Madelene Ritnour; brothers, Robert Daniel Vasquez and Joseph David Vasquez; and stepdaughter, Dayna Lynn Lovelady.

She is survived by her loving husband, John Bridges; and beautiful stepdaughter, Dawn Vance. She has three incredible sons and their wives, Duane and Sabine Starke, Don and Amanda Starke, and Michael and Joanna Starke. Her amazing siblings: Lola Whitaker, Dolores Bretzel, Florence Carey, Grace Kingston, Albert Vasquez, Adelia Berg, and Beatrice Dickson and their husbands and families. She has 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and countless relatives and friends she left behind in Oklahoma and Colorado. Patricia loved all of you immensely, and anyone who knew her or came in contact with her was a better person for it. She will greatly be missed.

A Memorial gathering to celebrate this beautiful lady will be held at the St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 600 Garth Brooks Blvd. in Yukon, OK on June 27, 2019, at 4 p.m.