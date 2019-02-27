|
|
Patricia "Pat" Cude OKLAHOMA CITY
June 26, 1926 - Feb. 24, 2019
Pat was born Patricia June Lambert on June 26, 1926, to Thomas and Nellie Lambert, of Pomona, CA. She went to be with her husband and daughter in their eternal home on Feb. 24, 2019. A longtime Ardmore resident, she moved to OKC in 2012. She was a resident of Hefner Mansions. She is survived by her son, Roger Cude and wife Priscilla; grandson, Travis Cude and wife Shelbi; granddaughter, Madison Cude; brother-in-law, Doug Cude and wife Martha; sister-in-law, Betty Sue Clarke; and a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be Friday, March 1, 1 p.m. at First Methodist Church, 501 W. Main St., Ardmore, OK, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Global Outreach Mission Team, c/o Faith Promise, at the First Methodist Church of Ardmore. To read the full obituary or to share condolences, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 27, 2019