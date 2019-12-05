|
Patricia Ann Dearmon OKLAHOMA CITY
Feb. 1, 1947 - Dec. 2, 2019
Patricia Ann Coulter Dearmon went home to be with our Lord on Dec. 2, 2019. Pat was born in 1947 and is the daughter of Melvin J. Coulter Sr. and Mary Louise Mecoy Coulter. Brothers are Melvin J. Coulter Jr., Yukon, OK; and Royce Coulter, Bixby, OK. Pat graduated from Del City High School in 1965. Pat was a member of the Del City High School Pep Club and participated in various school organizations and clubs. Pat was a member of the Order of Rainbow and served a term as Worthy Advisor. Pat was also chosen as Del City Demolay Sweetheart in 1966. Pat is survived by her loving husband, Clellan Dearmon; her children, Buddie Calhoun and his wife Ashley from Lake Charles, LA.; and Kristrine Dearmon Jackson and husband Jim, of Oklahoma City. Pat has three grandchildren, Breanna, Mealina, and Kaydrin Calhoun.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 5, 2019