|
|
Patricia "Pat" Furchak MIDWEST CITY
Nov. 12, 1943 - March 15, 2019
Patricia Jean Furchak, 76, of Midwest City, passed away March 15, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born November 12, 1943 in Anadarko, Oklahoma to Christine and Wallace Hall. She was a long time member of Saint Philip Neri Parish of Midwest City and enjoyed traveling and her family.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Vincent San Martino. Patricia is survived by her husband, 54 years, Richard, of Brooklyn, New York, daughter and son, Shana Dawson of Edmond, and Richard Furchak Jr. of San Antonio, 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held to celebrate Patricia's life at 10 am, Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Barnes Friederich Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Saint Martin's Cemetery. Donations may be made in her honor to The Vietnam Veterans online at www.vva.org
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 20, 2019