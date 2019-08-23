|
Patricia Laverne OKLAHOMA CITY
Harkins
July 12, 1925 - August 19, 2019
Patricia Harkins received her heavenly reward on August 19, 2019. She was born on July 12, 1925 in Stecker, OK to William and Vera Race. Patricia married the love of her life, Robert Harkins, on the Cherokee Queen on Grand Lake. Patricia was a Café Owner and Operator. And, the Bookkeeper for Harkins Brothers, Inc. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Harkins; and brother, William Race. Patricia leaves cherished memories with her loving son, Ron Brockway; daughter, Sherry Solheid and husband Leander; grandchildren, Rachelle Schwartz, Michael Solheid, Ardra Brockway and Christi Gambel; as well as many extended loving family. Viewing held Saturday 4-8 PM and Sunday 12-8 PM at the funeral home. Services to celebrate Patricia's life will be held 10:00 AM Monday, August 26, 2019, at the South Lakes Chapel with burial to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Please visit vondelsmithmortuary to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 23, 2019