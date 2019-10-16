Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA JOBE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA JOBE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA JOBE Obituary

Patricia "Patsy" Jobe
Jul. 10, 1937 - Oct. 13, 2019

MOORE
Patricia "Patsy" (Ash) Jobe, 82, passed away on October 13, 2019 from Alzheimer's/ Dementia. Patricia was born on July 10, 1937 to Clyde and Mabel Ash in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Patsy was the 2nd of 8 children and retired from SW Bell in 1990. She married Don Jobe on August 3, 1955 and had 3 children, Gary (Connie), Cliff (Curbette), and Cindy. Patsy is survived by her children; 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Patsy is preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents, Clyde and Mabel Ash; and siblings, Johnny Ash and Joetta Jones.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.