|
|
Patricia "Patsy" Jobe MOORE
Jul. 10, 1937 - Oct. 13, 2019
Patricia "Patsy" (Ash) Jobe, 82, passed away on October 13, 2019 from Alzheimer's/ Dementia. Patricia was born on July 10, 1937 to Clyde and Mabel Ash in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Patsy was the 2nd of 8 children and retired from SW Bell in 1990. She married Don Jobe on August 3, 1955 and had 3 children, Gary (Connie), Cliff (Curbette), and Cindy. Patsy is survived by her children; 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Patsy is preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents, Clyde and Mabel Ash; and siblings, Johnny Ash and Joetta Jones.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 16, 2019