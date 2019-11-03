|
Patricia Ann "Pat" EL RENO
McBride
March 4, 1933 - Oct. 30, 2019
Patricia Ann Horn Morgan McBride passed away on Oct. 30, 2019, in Oklahoma City, OK. She was born March 4, 1933, in Sayre, OK to George Edward Horn and Ola Faye Boyd Horn. They lived in the Delhi Community and moved to Erick, OK in 1948. She was a forward on the Erick Bearcats girl's basketball team and was active in the Lasso pep club and FHA. She and John Barney "JB" Morgan were married in Aug. 1950 in Erick, OK. Of this union, two children were born. She worked at Marie Foundations in McLean, TX before moving to El Reno, OK with her parents and daughter. She married Walter Jearl McBride in July 1980. They made their home in El Reno, OK, where she worked at TG&Y until the company closed, and then as a caretaker until her retirement. He passed away in May 2015. She was an avid Oklahoma Sooners and Thunder fan. Survivors are her children, Larry J. (Peggy) Morgan, of Oklahoma City; and Sherri McKay, of Yukon; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, her brother and family and a host of other relatives. Special thanks to the excellent nurses and doctors at St. Anthony Hospital, Oklahoma City Plus, especially Dr. Reji Pappy, Dr. Gigi Toma, Dr. Charles Garriot and Dylan Swanda RN and the caregivers of Care Plus. The Viewing will be at Wilson Funeral Home in El Reno on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, from 1 to 6 p.m. with Family Reception and Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, El Reno, with Pastor Allen Carson officiating.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 3, 2019