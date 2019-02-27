Services Memorial service 2:00 PM Bethany First Church of the Nazarene Chapel Resources More Obituaries for PATRICIA MELROSE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? PATRICIA MELROSE

Patricia Sue Melrose (Stumpff) went to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 22, 2019. She passed away after a short illness. She was born on Dec. 14, 1931 to Mr. and Mrs. G.F. Stumpff in Oklahoma City, OK. She attended Bethany Schools and graduated in 1949.

She worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone as an executive assistant in advertising. She battled an aggressive form of cancer throughout her twenties and received a miraculous healing. Pat helped her husband, Ray, begin his business, Melrose Air Conditioning and Heating, which existed for 52 years.

Pat was a devoted Christian and a loving wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. She set a good example for her family and always had a positive attitude. Pat enjoyed gardening, singing with her sisters in a group, and decorating. She stated that she lives for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren after the love of her life passed away. Ray and Pat had 60 wonderful years together.

Pat poured her heart and soul into every birthday party and kiddie sleepover. Holidays at the Melrose house were nothing short of spectacular. In her close circle she was referred to as the 'Energizer Bunny' because she could run circles around people half her age.

Pat was a member of Bethany First Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed volunteering for decorating duties and particularly enjoyed participating in the Widow's Ministry of the Church in her later years.

Pat will be greatly missed and many are beyond sad to let her go. It helps us knowing she is without doubt in Heaven rejoicing with Ray.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray, her sisters, Madalyn Fauss and Janie Fyffe, her brother, Eugene Stumpff and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. G.F. Stumpff.

Patricia is survived by her two daughters Sherryl Rozell and Linda and Dan Hilgenkamp. She is also survived by her sisters Jamie Thedford, Libby & Troy Dugger, Carol & Duane Cory, Donna Hoskinson and grandchildren Jacob & Kelli Melrose, Natalie Melrose, Ashley & Trent Reid, Katie Rozell, Brad & Amber Hilgenkamp, Blake Hilgenkamp, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2PM at Bethany First Church of the Nazarene Chapel on Friday, March 1, 2019.

