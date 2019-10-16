Home

Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
Oklahoma City, OK
1939 - 2019
Patricia Eleen Morton
October 21, 1939-October 12, 2019

AMARILLO, TX
Patricia Eleen Morton, 79, died on October 12, 2019 in Amarillo, TX.
Pat was born on October 21, 1939, in Shawnee, OK, to Tom and Ola Morton. She graduated from Shaw-nee High School and attended Oklahoma City University and Oklahoma State University. She was active in St. Luke's United Methodist Church, St. Luke's United Methodist Women, and the Rho Rho Alumni Chapter of Alpha Chi Omega.
Services will be at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City, OK. Burial will be at Tecumseh Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 16, 2019
