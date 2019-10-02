|
Patricia "Tricia" OKLAHOMA CITY
Newman
April 14, 1958 - September 27, 2019
Patricia "Tricia" Susan (Herrin) Newman, was born April 14, 1958 in Duncan, OK to Walter Lewis and Carolyn Louise (Cross) Herrin. She passed away at home on September 27, 2019 with her loving husband by her side.
Tricia married Bob Newman on October 10, 1980, in Duncan, OK. She worked as a Legal Assistant for 28 years for Ben Benedum and 2 years with American Litigation. Tricia loved baking cakes, traveling, bunco and making crafts. Tricia loved caring for her 3 grand-children.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Newman, of the home; one daughter, Lydia (Salvador) Guzman of Garland, TX; one son, Robert Newman, III (Aimee) of Moore, OK; three grand-children, Allyson Guzman, Nikki Newman and Joshua Newman; brother, Tom Herrin (Alexia) of Lindsay, OK; sister, Nancy (Mahlon) Hemphill of Duncan, OK; and her father, Walter Herrin of Duncan, OK.
Tricia was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Herrin; grandparents, Guy and Dora Cross and Walter, Sr. and Geniveve Herrin.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of Tricia to Graceway Baptist Church and Oklahoma Hospice Care.
Celebration of Life Services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Graceway Baptist Church, 1100 SW. 104th Street, Oklahoma City, OK, with Pastor Greg Keenen officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.tribute.care (405.292.4787).
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 2, 2019