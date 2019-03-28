Patricia Ozella Snider

April 26, 1928 - March 26, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Patricia (Patty) Ozella Richardson Snider died following a long illness on March 26, 2019. She was born April 26, 1928, in Oklahoma City to Frances (Clark) and J. Wiley Richardson. She attended Oklahoma City schools, graduating from Classen High School in 1945. She attended Sullins College in Bristol, Va., and the University of Oklahoma, from which she graduated in 1950. At OU she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and Beta Sigma Phi honorary journalism fraternity. There she met Joe Shelby Snider, and they were married March 25, 1948. They were blessed with four children: Melinda Gayle, Cynthia Ann, Jennifer Leigh and Joseph David. Patty was a member of Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary, and several other social organizations. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband Joe. She is survived by her children Gayle Snider, Terry and Cindy Jones, Jenny and Cliff Haltom and son David. Also surviving are grand-children Riley McWilliams and wife Trinity of Scotts Valley, Ca., and Shannon and James Vu of Oklahoma City. She is survived by four great-grandchildren: Harrison and Weston McWilliams and Bella and Saxon Vu. Viewing will be Friday, March 29, at Memorial Park from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 30, at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel.