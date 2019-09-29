Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection Memorial Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA ROETKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA ROETKER


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Patricia Ann Roetker
May 16, 1934 - Sept. 26, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Patricia Roetker, 85, of Oklahoma City, a wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, grandmom, and great-grandmom, went to be with the Lord Sept. 26, 2019. She was born May 16, 1934. She graduated from Central Catholic H.S. (now Bishop McGuinness) in Oklahoma City. She was co-owner of the Rustic Inn and 39th Street Grill and enjoyed crafting, swimming, and family. She was a wonderful mother who was dedicated to her family and was very proud of all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Eunice (Bailey) Gangel; husband, James R. Roetker, Sr.; brother, E.J. Gangel, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Freer; sons, Mark (Ronda) Roetker, Michael (Cathy) Roetker, and Jim (Vicki) Roetker; sister, Doris Kurtz; grandchildren, Dennis, Chris (Amber), Tyler (Kat), Kaylie, Keelie, David (Katy), Summer, Chad, and Cody (Sara); her nine great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank Schurray Grant, friend and caregiver, and her family for their time and dedication to our Mom. Viewing will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service. Services will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. at the Resurrection Memorial Cemetery Chapel. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
Download Now