Patricia Ann Roetker OKLAHOMA CITY
May 16, 1934 - Sept. 26, 2019
Patricia Roetker, 85, of Oklahoma City, a wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, grandmom, and great-grandmom, went to be with the Lord Sept. 26, 2019. She was born May 16, 1934. She graduated from Central Catholic H.S. (now Bishop McGuinness) in Oklahoma City. She was co-owner of the Rustic Inn and 39th Street Grill and enjoyed crafting, swimming, and family. She was a wonderful mother who was dedicated to her family and was very proud of all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Eunice (Bailey) Gangel; husband, James R. Roetker, Sr.; brother, E.J. Gangel, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Freer; sons, Mark (Ronda) Roetker, Michael (Cathy) Roetker, and Jim (Vicki) Roetker; sister, Doris Kurtz; grandchildren, Dennis, Chris (Amber), Tyler (Kat), Kaylie, Keelie, David (Katy), Summer, Chad, and Cody (Sara); her nine great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank Schurray Grant, friend and caregiver, and her family for their time and dedication to our Mom. Viewing will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service. Services will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. at the Resurrection Memorial Cemetery Chapel. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 29, 2019