Patricia Arlene Rolinger

Feb. 22, 1936 - March 21, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Pat Rolinger, 83, of Midwest City, OK, died on March 21, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born Feb. 22, 1936, to Paul C. Roe & Bessie Bond Nichols. She married the late James Rolinger, her high school sweetheart and love of her life, in 1952. They were married for 63 years until Jim's passing in March of 2016. Together, they with their children traveled to Morocco, Spain, Thailand, Japan, and multiple places throughout the United States. They settled in Midwest City after Jim retired from the Air Force. She was a multitalented, strong woman. She was a wife, mom, friend, artist, musician, teacher, and beautician to name a few of her many talents. Pat is survived by her three children, Jill Hinkston (Wes), Steve Rolinger (Julie), and Kim Rehl (Gary); six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren with one coming in May. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, her infant twins, and her great-grandson. Pat was extremely proud of her family and leaves behind many beautiful memories. Graveside services will be held at Arlington Memory Gardens at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019.