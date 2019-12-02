Home

Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
8805 N E 23rd Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73141
(405) 769-3362
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Patricia R. Short
Oct. 19, 1934 - Nov. 29, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
Patricia was born Oct. 19, 1934, in Oklahoma City to Jack & Ruth (Winfrey) King. She passed away Nov. 29, 2019. Patricia earned her bachelor's degree from OSU and went on to teach elementary education in Mid-Del Public Schools. She remained a lifetime fan of OSU; Bedlam was a big deal. Go Pokes! In addition to teaching, Patricia had a real estate license and worked for Atkinson Real Estate for many years. She also was crafty and artistic. Patricia had a gift for writing poetry. She liked going fishing and just being outside made her happy. Patricia had family in Crescent and Mulhall where she would go fishing. Black bass fishing was her favorite. She also enjoyed going to casinos to play the slot machines. Going shopping and to Starbucks were also favorite pastimes. Her family remembers Patricia was a witty practical joker and an excellent cook. Family was the most important thing in the world to her. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Pam Wyatt, and significant other, Terry Blain; grandchildren, Kelly and husband Tyrell Walton, Aaron and wife Julie Wyatt; great-grandchildren, Mason Walton, Amelia Walton, Araceli Wyatt, Esme Wyatt, and Emma Withrow; and numerous other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Ruth King; son, Scott Daniel Short; and her husband, Scott Albert Short Jr. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Bill Eisenhour Northeast Chapel, 8805 NE 23rd St., Oklahoma City, OK 73141, with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 13313 N. Kelley, Oklahoma City, OK 73131.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 2, 2019
