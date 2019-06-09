Home

Patricia JoAnn Sims
Sept. 11, 1938 - June 6, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Patricia was born in Holdenvlle, OK, the only child of H.H. "Cobb" and Lucille (Hoover) Elliott. She married Gene Sims, and they were married 60 years at the time of her death. They had three children, Chris, Todd, and Robin. While the children attended Hilldale Elementary in OKC, Patricia was very involved in their school activities. She also worked at a local steakhouse and volunteered for 11 years at Baptist Hospital. She was preceded in death by their son, Chris. She is survived by her husband, Gene; son, Todd and his wife Marsha; and daughter, Robin. Private services to be held at a later date.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 9, 2019
