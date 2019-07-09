Patrick Bishop Hatley

January 23, 1937 - July 5, 2019



NORMAN

Patrick Bishop Hatley, 82, of Norman, peacefully passed from this life on Friday, July 5, 2019, with his daughter & son by his side at Norman Regional Hospital after a sudden illness. He was born January 23, 1937 to Charles & Louise (Stout) Hatley in Okemah. Patrick was a proud 1955 graduate of Norman High School, fondly remaining in contact with many classmates. He married his lifelong sweetheart, Mary Perrin, on August 29, 1958 and they made their laughter-filled home in Norman. Patrick & Mary were blessed with their daughter, LeAnn, in 1959 and with their son, Tom, in 1961. Pat was known to be the best Dad ever, was a proud and devoted parent, was always helping with school projects, hand-crafting beautiful Easter Eggs for the kids, coaching athletic teams and even served as the President of the PTA for Adams Elementary when the kids were younger. He was idolized by his Grandchildren and was known to all as Papa. Pat began a plumbing career after high school, working with various companies, and in 1966 he took a chance and opened Quality Plumbing & Heating with Allen Hames. The two of them ran a successful business with Pat deciding it was time to retire in 2000. At a young age, he proudly served in the Navy and later transferred to the Army, serving in the Oklahoma National Guard for more than 37 years, retiring as Lt. Colonel. Pat loved spending time at their family home on Lake Eufaula and made countless memories with the grandkids. He never tired of being adventurous and taking trips around the world. He was fond of his Harley Davidson, hunting and fishing trips with his son Tom and many friends, and attending NASCAR races with Tom and LeAnn. Two of his favorite adventures were taking Audrey, Katie and Drew to Disney World and white-water rafting in the Grand Canyon with Kylie when he was 77. His quick wit and keen sense of humor will certainly be missed. He was very good at keeping everyone entertained and took great pleasure in serving up delicious Holiday meals for the family. Later in life, Pat & Mary enjoyed being members of the Norman Moose Lodge, where they developed lifetime friendships and enjoyed many memorable trips with them. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Mary Hatley, on July 2, 2018; his parents; grandson, Drew Bishop Crane; granddaughter, Audrey Lauren Hatley; and sister, Ann Lee. Survivors include his daughter, LeAnn Crane; his son, Tom Hatley and wife Janita Hatley; grandchildren, Katie Crane, Kylie Crane, Gabrielle Stapp and Madeline Stapp; great-grandchildren, Giovanni Facundo and Sebastian Stapp; sister, Robin Huber and her husband Art and several other family members. Visitation at Havenbrook Funeral Home will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Norman IOOF Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside Mary. Memorials may be made in memory of Patrick Hatley to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Arrangements for him were placed in the care of Havenbrook Funeral Home of Norman. Online condolences may be shared at: www.havenbrookfuneralhome.com Published in The Oklahoman on July 9, 2019