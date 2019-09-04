Home

Patrick Cameron Hill


1986 - 2019
Patrick Cameron Hill
March 26, 1986 - August 30, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Cameron Hill was born on March 26, 1986 in Fort Worth, Texas and passed away peacefully in Newport Beach, California on August 30, 2019. During his all too brief time with us, Cameron left each of us a better person having known and loved him. His humanity, and caring and playful spirit were hallmarks of his character. We will so miss his big smile, big hugs and big heart. Cameron loved good conversation, travel, listening to music and NPR, snowboarding in the Rocky Mountains, weekends at Grand Lake, fishing with his sister and cooking for friends and family. Cameron attended Westminster School, Trinity School and Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Fred and Mary Jane Damon, Cameron is survived by his parents, Patrick and Barbara Hill; sister, Laura Jane Hill; his paternal grandparents, Neil and Patricia Hill; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins, and loyal friend, his dog Hurley. Services will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Memorial Contributions may be made to: A Chance to Change, 2113 W. Britton Rd., Oklahoma City, OK 73120 or Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 4, 2019
