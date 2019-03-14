|
|
Patrick William EDMOND
Dreyer
Aug. 3, 1961- Feb. 24, 2019
On Sunday, February 24, 2019, Patrick William Dreyer, husband of 31 years to Debby Herdrich Dreyer, and father to Adam P. Dreyer, passed away suddenly at the age of 57 years. Patrick will be forever remembered by his siblings, Martin (Ellen), Karen (Dan) Wills, Rick (Deanna). Patrick will also be lovingly remembered by all of his many nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. Patrick is predeceased by his parents William and Elsie (Barnes), and his brother Daniel.
A funeral service in memory of Patrick will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Church, 900 S. Littler Ave., Edmond, OK 73034.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 14, 2019