St John's the Baptist Catholic
900 S Littler Ave
Edmond, OK 73034
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
900 S. Littler Ave.
Edmond, OK
Patrick William
Dreyer
Aug. 3, 1961- Feb. 24, 2019

EDMOND
On Sunday, February 24, 2019, Patrick William Dreyer, husband of 31 years to Debby Herdrich Dreyer, and father to Adam P. Dreyer, passed away suddenly at the age of 57 years. Patrick will be forever remembered by his siblings, Martin (Ellen), Karen (Dan) Wills, Rick (Deanna). Patrick will also be lovingly remembered by all of his many nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. Patrick is predeceased by his parents William and Elsie (Barnes), and his brother Daniel.
A funeral service in memory of Patrick will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Church, 900 S. Littler Ave., Edmond, OK 73034.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 14, 2019
