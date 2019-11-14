Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICK MENEFEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICK MENEFEE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Patrick David
Menefee
May 6, 1951 - November 11, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Patrick David Menefee, 68, passed away on November 11, 2019 at his home in Wewoka. He was born May 6, 1951 in Oklahoma City, Okla-homa to J.B. and Rita Menefee. Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Kay Menefee; two sons, Patrick David Menefee II and Charles Gregory Menefee; three grandchildren, Joey Patrick Menefee Petit, Jacob Bryan Menefee Petit, and Hannah Kay Menefee Bolding; three sisters, Cecilia, Marie, and Margaret. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Anitra Dawn Petit; and two brothers, Mike and Gregory. A memorial service for Patrick will be Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Lynlee Mae Chapel, 507 E. Main St., Moore, at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -