Patsy Jane Glazner EDMOND
July 24, 1947 - November 29, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Pat Glazner announces her passing after a brief Illness, on Friday November 29, 2019 at the age of 72. Pat was born on July 24, 1947 to Wayne and Myrle Hayes in Bend, Oregon. The family soon moved back to Oklahoma where they were originally from. Pat attended school in Mountain View, Oklahoma and eventually married Joe Glazner in October of 1973. Joe joined the Air Force shortly after they married and they lived in several different states before settling back in Edmond, OK. Pat worked at Globe Life for twenty years before her retirement. Pat has always been an animal lover especially Yorkies and doted on her various babies over the years. She was at one time an avid fisherman and enjoyed time spent at the lake. Pat enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting, attending exercise classes at the YMCA and was also learning to line dance. She liked shopping at antique/ second hand shops and spending time with her family that she loved dearly. Pat was of Christian faith and attended Crossings Church in Edmond. Pat was preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Myrle Hayes, in-laws Grady and Lucy Glazner, brother Dewayne Hayes, sister Virginia Foster, brother-in-law David Foster, and niece Ronita Hayes Usher.
Pat is survived by her husband Joe Glazner, brother Ron Hayes and wife Diane, brother-in-law Bill Glazner and wife Suzie, sister-in-law Arlaine Eaton and husband Lee, daughter Tammy Ledford and husband Randy, son Russell Glazner and wife Cheri, daughter Marni Parker and husband Don. Grandchil-dren Amber Provaznik, Jamie Panai, Geoff Lupton, Rusty Glazner, Christin Ledford, Rikki Cronk, Eric Ledford, and Alex Jordan. Great grandchil-dren Mason, Ella, Ilissa, Max, Alec, Evelyn, and Cooper. Pat will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Two PM Friday December 6th at Matthews Funeral Home in Edmond Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to .
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 3, 2019