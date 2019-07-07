Patti "P.B." Booth

Dec. 8, 1943 - May 31, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Patricia Joan Booth, of Oklahoma City, passed away May 31, 2019, at the age of 75. Patti, also known to her family and close friends as "PB", was born Dec. 8, 1943, in Sayre, OK, the older of two children to Cletius and Bessie Hilley. Patti loved her Oklahoma sports teams, especially OU and the Thunder. She loved to travel, visiting 49 states and parts of Europe, with her best friend, Carol Ricks. Patti joyfully dedicated 45 years working for the Ricks Family, before retiring in 2018. She also spent several years volunteering as a mentor for the Whiz Kids program. Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Cletius and Bessie Hilley; and her sister, Linda Regier. She is survived by her daughter and son-in- law, Chauntel and Jimmy Jacobs; brother-in-law, Jim Regier; niece, Sherry Palmer, her husband, Ben, their three kids; nephew, Clint Regier, his wife, Erin, their two kids; and many cousins and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations in Patti's name given to Whiz Kids, 923 N. Robinson Ave., Ste. 320, Oklahoma City, OK 73102. Published in The Oklahoman on July 7, 2019