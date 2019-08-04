|
|
Patty Sue Douglas DEL CITY
May 30, 1931 - Jul. 26, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Patty Sue Douglas announces her passing on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the age of 88 years. Patty will be forever remembered by her children, Rebecca, Scott, Janet, and Robbin, as she joins her son Martin in Heaven. Grandma Pat will also be remembered by her grandchildren Jennifer, Marie, Michelle, Amber, Nicolle, Jessica, Judy, Morgan and Kelley and great-grandchildren Brianna, Jaden, Lanie, Ethan, Logan, Jett, Mason, Jacob, Tobi, and Paisley. She is survived by daughter-in-law and son-in-law Michele and Rick, her sister Carol, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. Patty was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Flossie, sisters Betty and Jerry, and son Martin. Patty was a retiree of AT&T, and for 14 years served the Lord in the capacity of Church Secretary at 40th Street Baptist Church. She was a 1949 graduate of Capitol Hill High School. Her hobbies included softball, volleyball, as well as being an avid bowler. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the Sunny Lane Funeral Home in Del City, OK, August 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. As an alternative to flowers, donations to help homeless children with supplies and participation in school activities can be made to Mid-Del Public Schools Foundation at 7217 SE 15th, MWC, OK 73110.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 4, 2019