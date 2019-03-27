Paul DeWolfe

April 19, 1927 - March 24, 2019



DUMAS, TX

Paul DeWolfe, 91, of Dumas, TX, died Sunday, March 24, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednes-day, March 27, 2019, at the First Assembly of God in Dumas, TX, Damon Akins officiating. Private burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Amarillo, TX with military rites by Volleys for Veterans. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors at Dumas, 500 N. Maddox, Dumas, TX.

Paul was born on April 19, 1927, in Guymon, OK to Frank and Sylvia DeWolfe. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He had served as an Assembly of God pastor for many churches throughout his life, having served in Gruver and Pampa, TX; Skedee, Watonga, Snyder, and Sayre, OK; and retiring in Taloga, OK. He had served as the Chaplain for the Oasis at the First Assembly of God in Dumas. He had been very active in the VFW in Dumas and was a past state of Texas Chaplain for the VFW.

He married Margarette Chambers on Dec. 4, 1946, in Hominy, OK.

He is survived by his wife, Margarette DeWolfe, of Dumas; a son, Vaughn DeWolfe and wife LaNita, of Edmond, OK; a daughter, Jan Corbin and husband Steve, of Dumas; seven grandchildren, Anthony DeWolfe and wife Erin, B.J. Corbin and wife Delane, Candace McHann and husband William, Lindsay Corbin, Andra Daniel and husband Andy, Danyce Chapman and husband Kelly, and Ryan Corbin and wife Courtney; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. and suggests memorials be sent to the Veterans Administration, 6010 W. Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo, TX 79106; or the First Assembly of God, P.O. Box 764, Dumas, TX 79029.

Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 27, 2019