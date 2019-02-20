Paul Junior Elcyzyn

May 11, 1926 - February 17, 2019



KINGSTON

Paul Junior Elcyzyn, 92, of Kingston, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Ardmore, Oklahoma. He was born on May 11, 1926 to the late Joseph Elcyzyn and Mary Begarek Elcyzyn in Harrah, Oklahoma. He was raised in Harrah and attended a Catholic school. He later joined the United States Navy and served for 4 years as a 2nd Class Seaman. He worked in the dairy industry for over 40 years. Paul was affiliated with the Catholic faith and he enjoyed gambling and riding in parades in his 1911 Ford car. He is survived by children: Donna Olsen and husband Larry, Durant, Oklahoma, Almeda Lee and husband Ray, Pink, Oklahoma; grandchildren: Mike Price, Matt Olsen, Haley Olsen, Chris Stites, Steven Elcyzyn, Marcia Elcyzyn; great grandchildren: Colin Price, Logan Price, Ethan Price, Lyndsey Price, Rylan Olsen, Pyper Olsen, Hayden Stites, Haley Couture, Reecie Stites and Ryder Stites; 1 great great grandchild: Hadley Price; sister: Jessie Downey, Chillicothe, Missouri; dog: Buddy. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 2 sons: Claude and Donald, and a great grandson: Nathan Price. Funeral service will be Monday, February 25, 2019, 2:00 pm at the Watts Memorial Chapel, Madill, Oklahoma. Military Honors by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Jay Lee Pruitt will officiate the service. Interment will be at Lark Cemetery, Kingston, Oklahoma. Casket Bearers: Colin Price, Logan Price, Ethan Price, Mike Price, Chris Stites and Hayden Stites. Honorary Bearers: Lyndsey Price and Matt Olsen.