Paul H. Hoebing OKARCHE
Feb. 29, 1932 - Nov. 18, 2019
Paul H. Hoebing was born Feb. 29, 1932, in Okarche, OK to Leonard and Clara Wiewel Hoebing. He grew up in Okarche, attended the Holy Trinity Catholic School, and graduated high school in Sedalia, MO. He served with the Navy in the Korean War 1952-1956. He then attended OSU Tech in Okmulgee, OK with certification as an electrician. He worked in the elevator industry his entire career, beginning with Otis Elevator in Oklahoma and retiring from Miami Elevator in Florida in 1992.
He married Vicki Ottis in Jan. 1994, and they lived in Okarche until 2016, when he became a resident at the Norman Veterans Center due to Alzheimer's disease. He passed away in Norman on Nov. 18, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vicki; two brothers, John Hoebing (Rita) and Roger Hoebing (Joanne); and two sisters-in-law, Elaine Meyer, of Calumet, OK; and Kathy Ottis, of Yukon, OK. He was predeceased by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Okarche under the direction of Huber-Benson Funeral Home, El Reno.
Deepest thanks to the Norman Veterans Center and Valir Hospice for the amazing care and love they showed Paul. Memorial contributions made to the , 6601 Broadway Ext., Ste. 120, Oklahoma City, OK 73116.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 23, 2019