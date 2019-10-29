|
|
NICHOLS HILLS
Paul Edward Kloberdanz, Sr.
February 9, 1935 - October 26, 2019
On Saturday, October 26, 2019, Paul Edward Kloberdanz, 84, a man whose family meant everything to him, passed peacefully with his wife and children by his side in Oklahoma City.
Born in Sterling, Colorado, Paul loved the crisp mountain air and always referred to Colorado as God's country. He shared his love for the mountains with his family and they will forever carry those memories with them.
Paul was an accomplished athlete, playing football and baseball in college at Colorado School of Mines. He passed on his love of sports to his children by coaching soccer and tennis, as well as by being involved in their sports activities, and those of his grandchildren, for the next several decades.
He graduated from Mines and began his career in the oil business with PURE Oil Company, but soon after, his drive and entrepreneurial spirit led him to create his own oil and gas business, which he was actively involved with for 60 years, even up until his death. His commitment to providing for his family was unwavering and he rode the waves of the volatility of the industry while never wavering about his commitment to remain a man of the highest integrity in business and in life.
He met his wife, Kaye, in 1966 and in 2019, they celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Kaye was completely devoted to Paul and was the angel by his bedside. Even as he was battling his illnesses, Paul wanted to ensure Kaye's needs were met and that she was provided for.
They took the vow of "for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part" seriously, and they made it through multiple cancer diagnosis, several heart surgeries, and far too many dialysis, oxygen and lung issues, to name a few. In 2004, they lost everything when their house of 25 years burned to the ground. They walked away from the fire with each other, the clothes on their back and a burnt poster that said, "Tough times never last, but tough people do".
Beneath his tough-as-nails and salt-of-the-earth exterior there was a quiet confidence and gentle demeanor. He was humble, not pretentious. His foundation was built on respect, honor, integrity, and fierce loyalty. Upon his death, his family found a small, weathered piece of paper, produced on an old typewriter, likely 30 years ago, that stated, "The true measure of the worth of a man is what he does when he thinks no one is looking". That was Paul Kloberdanz in a nutshell.
His life was the greatest example ever set of dedication, determination, and perseverance. He taught his children, by words and by action, to never say, "I can't". To Paul, if you set your mind to something, you can accomplish anything. More than winning or losing, it was about how you played the game and how you bounce back from adversity. He didn't know the meaning of complaining and he never gave up. He fought longer and harder than anyone could have imagined and showed us that the mind, heart and soul can far outlast the body.
Paul is survived by his wife Kaye, his children, Kristina of New York City, Paul and his wife, Lisa, of Oklahoma City and Krunch and his wife, Courtney, of Atlanta. He was known as "Senior" to his grandchildren Palmer, Paul III, Bailey, John Luke, Peter, Whitfield and Maggie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Martina, and his brothers, Harold and Kenneth, and sisters, Mildred and Bev.
The service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, at Christ the King Church, 8005 Dorset Drive in Nichols Hills, OK. Viewing will be held Wednesday from 8:00a.m. to 8:00p.m. with the family present to receive friends from 5-7p.m. at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made in honor of Paul Kloberdanz to the Colorado School of Mines Foundation, Inc. - Athletics Department, PO Box 4005, Golden, CO 80402-4005, through https://weare.mines.edu or 303-273-3275.
We love you Senior. 123.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 29, 2019