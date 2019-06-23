Resources More Obituaries for PAUL LINDSEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? PAUL LINDSEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers Paul Brazil Lindsey

June 21, 1931 - June 20, 2019



NICHOLS HILLS

Paul Brazil Lindsey, retired U.S. Bankruptcy Judge, died after a short illness on June 20, 2019, one day short of his 88th birthday. An intelligent, thoughtful, witty and very kind man,

he was born to Paul N. Lindsey and Ella Brazil Lindsey in Oklahoma City. Educated in the city public school system, he went to University of Oklahoma where he became a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and graduated with a degree in Accounting and a minor in Law. He interrupted his education to enlist in the Navy as an Ensign, where he served on the USS Beale for two years. Returning to The University of Oklahoma, he graduated with a degree in Law in 1957. After practicing tax law in Tulsa, he returned to OKC to be Assistant Commissioner and Counsel to Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner, Joe B. Hunt. Paul then married "the love of my life,"Mildred "Midge" Lindsey in 1962. In 1964, they moved to Washington D.C. where he was Legal Assistant to SEC Commissioner Hugh Owens. Paul returned to OKC to be House Attorney and Officer for Doric Corporation. In 1966 and 1968 respectively, the Lindseys were blessed with a son, Paul Mark, and a daughter Leslie Ann. In 1979, he was appointed as a Federal Magistrate for the Western District of Oklahoma and subsequently a U.S. Bankruptcy Judge for the district. He was Chief Judge, and in his office overlooking the Murrah Building, when it was bombed in April 1995. He retired in 1996 and continued working as a visiting judge throughout the country for the next decade. Paul was a member of the Oklahoma State, Oklahoma County and American Bar Associations. He joined the Nichols Hills United Methodist Church in 1949 and remained a member throughout his life. He loved music, particularly opera, golf, and doing exquisite needlepoint. Paul is preceded in death by his parents and step-father Claude O. Fulgham. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Midge; son Mark of OKC; daughter Leslie, son-in-law Jon Ward, and their beautiful daughter Ella of Santa Monica, CA. The family extends deep gratitude to the caregivers of Integris Baptist Hospital and Belleview Health & Rehab Center for their outstanding care. A memorial service to commemorate a life well and fully lived with be held at Nichols Hills United Methodist Church on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nichols Hills United Methodist Church music program, the OKC Philharmonic, The University of Oklahoma College of Law or any . Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries