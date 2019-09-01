|
Paul D. Shell OKLAHOMA CITY
Sept. 6, 1955 - Aug. 27, 2019
On Aug. 27, 2019, Paul Delbert Shell, 63, of Oklahoma City, went to be with his Lord. Paul was born in Fort Leonard Wood, MO on Sept. 6, 1955, to Delbert and Guila (Fletchall) Shell, the elder of two children. During high school, he was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, graduating from Southeast High School in 1973. He attended South Oklahoma City Junior College, where he received his associate's degree in journalism and broadcasting. While attending college, he met the love of his life, Deborah Adamson, and married her in 1982 in OKC, where they raised their six children, and spent 37 wonderful years together. After college, he started working for OPUBCO as a reporter for The Daily Oklahoman, retiring as a copy editor after 30-plus years at the company. In retirement, he was a loving caretaker for his mother, and was always ready to lend a hand to his family and friends, or any animal in need. Paul will be remembered as an animal lover, avid music fan and accomplished musician, skilled in playing the guitar, bagpipes, harmonica and ukulele, as well as being a talented vocalist. He was also a member of the Songwriters Association of Norman, Highlanders of OKC (1984-2007), the OKC Gridiron Club, and an active member of Lifechurch OKC-NW. He loved spending time with his family, and bringing joy to others through his music. He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important — the simplicity of living a life with those you love. A loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend, he was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Shell, of OKC; sister, Guila Chance and husband Ronnie, of Fort Supply, OK; daughters, Melanie Brooks, of Yukon, OK; Amy McVey and husband Brian, of OKC; Chrissy Carr, of Yukon, OK; Jessica Cowns and husband Jeffrey, of OKC; and Rachael Thomason and husband Joshua, of Bethany, OK; son, Graham Shell and wife Amanda, of OKC; grandchildren, Noel Scott; Julian Johnson; Damion, Oliver, and Fionn McVey; Devin and Mary Wilson; Piper, Kaitlyn, and Kora Cowns; Eddy, Asher; and Maxwell Thomason; niece, Guila Hall and husband John; nephew, Christopher Chance; several great- nieces and nephews; his lifelong friend, Bob Hamilton; and many more friends. A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Lifechurch OKC-NW, 5561 NW Expressway, OKC, with Pastor Ronnie Brumley officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 1, 2019