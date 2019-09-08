|
Paul Tompkins BETHANY
March 20, 1947 - Sept. 2, 2019
Paul passed away on Sept. 2, 2019, after losing his battle with cancer. He was born in Cold Spring, NY on March 20, 1947.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cherie; his son, Paul Tompkins III; and daughter, Taberah Brown. He had four grandchildren, Ethan (13), Corbin (11), Callie (7), and Josie (3). Paul also left behind a younger sister, Carol Herring; and other family members. His older sister, Marjorie, had died of leukemia.
Paul was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He was involved in many aspects of church life at both St. David's Episcopal Church and St. Paul's Cathedral. He was responsible for the grounds and buildings at St. David's and a general handyman for all members.
Paul spent 40-plus years in research in departments of cardiology, general surgery and neurosurgery. He was the Director of Neurosurgical Research Labs for 36 years, retiring in 2016. He did research in blast trauma, opening the blood brain barrier for treatment of brain cancer, ischemia, evaluation of hydrocephalus shunts and many other topics. He presented papers and abstracts all over the United States and the world regarding his research.
He was a good husband, father, friend, professor, teacher and coach. He will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 21, 2019, at St. Paul's Cathedral, at 127 NW 7th Street. Flowers may be sent to Guardian West Funeral Home at NW 41st and MacArthur or to St. Paul's Cathedral Friday or Saturday morning. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution in his name to the .
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 8, 2019