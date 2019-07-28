|
Paul Fleming OKLAHOMA CITY
March 17, 1936 - July 4, 2019
Paul Watson Fleming was born on St. Patrick's Day (always a party somewhere) in 1936, to Florine Watson Fleming and J. Landis Fleming in Ponca City, OK.
After many moves, Paul graduated high school and joined the U.S. Air Force, serving at Tinker and getting to spend a year on the flight line in Iceland.
Paul married Donna Cavener in 1960, and they spent the next 54 years together in a wonderful life adventure, moving many times, having fun everywhere.
Paul got his BSME at OU, later and MBA and CFP.
He was always involved in numerous professional and social organizations.
After 34 years away, Paul and Donna came back to OKC. Paul taught Business Finance at UCO, then they started travelling. All 50 states and 40 countries filled their time for 20 years.
Paul lost Donna in 2014. He is survived by daughter Kristy, son Jay, both in OKC and half-brother David Best of OR.
His ashes will be interred at Yukon Cemetery next to Donna.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 28, 2019