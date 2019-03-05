Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PAULA HOWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULA HOWARD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PAULA HOWARD Obituary

Paula Jean Howard
Oct. 22, 1954 - Feb. 22, 2019

MCALESTER/MOORE/ALEX CONWAY, AR
GREENEVILLE, TN
RIP Paula Jean. You are a beloved mother, sister, daughter, and so much more. You lived your life to the fullest and we send you off with our love. Survived by son, Jimmy Frank; son, Billy Porterfield; son, Timothy Porterfield; daughter, Penny Brown; sister, Anna Lee; as well as nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great- nieces and nephews. You will be in our hearts forever.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.