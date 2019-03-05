|
Paula Jean Howard MCALESTER/MOORE/ALEX CONWAY, AR
Oct. 22, 1954 - Feb. 22, 2019
GREENEVILLE, TN
RIP Paula Jean. You are a beloved mother, sister, daughter, and so much more. You lived your life to the fullest and we send you off with our love. Survived by son, Jimmy Frank; son, Billy Porterfield; son, Timothy Porterfield; daughter, Penny Brown; sister, Anna Lee; as well as nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great- nieces and nephews. You will be in our hearts forever.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 5, 2019