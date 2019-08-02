|
|
Paula J. Grindstaff OKLAHOMA CITY
July 16, 1959 - July 28, 2019
Paula Jean Grindstaff, age 60, of Oklahoma City, OK, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in OKC. She was born in OKC on July 16, 1959, to Roy and Sue (Fowler) Avants. Paula was married to Todd A. Grindstaff who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her infant child, George Welling, and her mother, Sue Avants.
Paula is survived by her father, Roy M. Avants, and her brother, Wes Avants and his wife, Cindy, and her sister, Karen Lewis and her husband, Perry. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews and their spouses and children.
Memorial services will be Friday, August 2, 3:00pm at Mercer-Adams Chapel. Paula will be interred at Bethany Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 2, 2019