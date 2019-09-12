|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Peggy Delorese Johnson
November 5, 1931 - September 9, 2019
Peggy Johnson, Oklahoma City, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 9, 2019, following an extended illness. Born to Effie Lee and James Tippit in Purcell, OK, Peggy graduated from Purcell High School in 1949. She was one of many Tippits that proudly represented the Purcell Dragons on the basketball court. Her knowledge of the game served her well when she coached many of her daughters' basketball teams. Upon graduation, Peggy attended Saint Anthony School of Nursing and graduated in 1952. As an R.N., her first job was with Dr. Allen Greer, an Oklahoma City thoracic surgeon. She assisted on the first open heart procedure performed in Oklahoma City in 1958. Peggy loved the art of cardiac procedures and became head nurse of the CV/Thoracic Department of Mercy Hospital from 1971-1982. In 1982 she became the Director of the Mercy OR/Recovery rooms until her retirement in 1996. As a young nurse, Peggy met the love of her life, William R. "Bill" Johnson. They were married in September, 1958. Peggy and Bill had three daughters, Carol, Kristin, and Stacey. Peggy was a fulltime nurse and a fulltime mom, always finding time for her girls' school and extra-curricular activities. A home-cooked meal, an immaculate house, and all the family's clothes cleaned and (always) ironed was a hallmark of Peggy Johnson. Peggy was truly a Super Mom, loving wife and dedicated nurse. But what made her the happiest were her grandchildren. Each one was very special to her and a source of pride. (she even got a nurse in the family with her grandson, Will). Her first grandchild, Hayden, affectionately named her "Nimney". And Nimney attended every concert, dance recital and ball game over the years. Nimney also became a short-order cook for her picky grandchildren. Her specialties included scrambled eggs, "nimney chicken", lots of bacon, and pink fluff. And her chocolate and pecan pies and those amazing pralines were loved by all! And when Nim wasn't cooking or babysitting she was decked out in orange and black cheering for her beloved OSU Cowboys and Cowgirls! A season ticketholder for decades, Peggy was a true fan and as always, did not leave until the last whistle blew! Peggy was a member of Crown Heights Christian Church for over 50 years. She served as Deaconess, Child Development Center board member, President of the Homemaker's Sunday School Class and Bible Study Fellowship (BSF). Peggy also loved getting together for monthly lunches with her great group of friends from Mercy. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sister, Jimmie Coolbaugh, and brothers Bill Tippit and Jimmie Lee Tippit. She is survived by her three daughters and their families: Carol Becker and son William Becker (Sarah); Kristin Harris, (Paul), and their children, Hayden Greenhaw (Will), Coulter Harris and Harper Harris; Stacey Johnson; brothers, Charles Tippit and Pete Tippit (Pat); sister-in-law Emma Tippit; numerous nieces and nephews; goddaughter Susan Ketch and her family, and special neighbors Patty and Craig Ridenhour. Viewing will be Friday at Hahn-Cook from 8am to 8pm and memorial service at Crown Heights Christian Church, Saturday, September 15, 2019, at 2:00pm. Please send donations to Oklahoma Humane Society, Crown Heights Christian Church or .
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 12, 2019