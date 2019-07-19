Home

Peggy Barger
Peggy Jean Barger

Peggy Jean Barger

Peggy Jean Barger Obituary

Peggy Jean Barger
January 3, 1940 - July 10, 2019

PERKINS
Peggy Jean Barger, 79, passed away July 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by family in Perkins, Oklahoma. Memorial services will be held at 10:30am, July 20, 2019 at the Christian Union Church in Tryon, Oklahoma.
Peggy was born on January 3, 1940 in El Reno, Oklahoma to Clyde and Ruby Hilley. Peggy was raised in El Reno where she attended high school before moving to Eakly, Oklahoma to farm. After retiring from farming in 2002, she moved to Perkins, Oklahoma.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by one brother, Clyde Jr. She is also survived by three children, daughter Leisa and her husband, Keith; two sons, Robert and James F. Jr.; ten grandchildren, Tyler, Bobbie Jean, Aspen, Ashleigh, Jeff, Brad, Rocky, Delaney, James F. III, and Lexey; also, seven great grandchildren, Carly, Parker, Addie, Adalynn, Hollis, Rhyatt, and Wriglee.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 19, 2019
