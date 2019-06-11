Peggy Maitlen

Jan. 6, 1929 - June 8, 2019



CUSHING

Peggy Maitlen, a longtime Cushing resident, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at her home at the age of 90. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Palmer Marler Funeral Home, Cushing, OK, and will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, Cushing, OK, the Reverend Temple Diehl officiating. Burial will follow at Euchee Valley Memorial Park.

The daughter of the late Herman Luther and Eula Zilla (Robinson) Davis, Peggy was born Jan. 6, 1929, in Oklahoma City. Peggy was raised in Bethany, graduating from Bethany High School. She then attended Oklahoma State University, where she met the love of her life, Gene.

On June 12, 1949, Peggy was united in marriage to Gene Maitlen in Bethany, OK, and to this union, four children were born, Linda, Randy, Tony, and Beckye.

They returned to Cushing in 1951 before moving to Oklahoma City in 1954 where her husband Gene worked, and she worked as bookkeeper for OTC Equipment. Then Gene partnered in starting VMI, a business venture that specializes in the manufacturing of dredges and she was also the bookkeeper as well. They moved VMI and their family back to Cushing in 1989, where they have since lived.

Peggy's greatest loves were her family. She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and teaching them to fish. Peggy also liked to work crossword puzzles, watch game shows and was an avid OSU and Thunder fan. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Cushing.

Survivors include two sons, Randy Maitlen and his wife Mary, of Cushing; and Tony Maitlen and his wife Susan, of Albuquerque, NM; daughter, Linda Mount, of Edmond; grandchildren, Cash Maitlen and wife Melissa, Mason Maitlen and wife Anna, Leslie Hall and husband Caleb, Cole Maitlen Mount, and Micayla Mount; great-grandchildren, Zander Maitlen, Jayden Maitlen, and Draeson Maitlen; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents; Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Maitlen; daughter, Beckye Parker; and siblings, Glen Davis, Roy Davis, Aubrey Davis, Katherine Davis, Bill Davis, and Sue Young.

Published in The Oklahoman on June 11, 2019