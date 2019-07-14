Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Penelope Bird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penelope Jones "Penny" Bird

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Penelope Jones "Penny" Bird Obituary

Penelope "Penny"
Jones Bird
Nov. 4, 1946 - Jun. 25, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Penelope "Penny" Jones Bird of Oklahoma City, OK went to be with her Lord on June 25, 2019 after a prolonged illness. She is survived by her daughter Katherine "Katie" Gallagher and husband Matthew Ohs, her grandson, Andrew William Ohs of Chickasha, OK, her ex-husbands, Michael M. Gallagher of Baltimore, MD, and Myrl "Buddy" Bird of Oklahoma City, OK, her sister Margaret "Peggi" Jones Schnack and husband Harold Schnack of Oklahoma City, OK, her brother Anderson "Andy" Jones and wife Edna Miller Jones of Albuquerque, NM, and many nieces and nephews. Penny was born in Hollywood, CA on November 4, 1946 to Baird Jones and Lois LeClaire Muratta Jones who preceded her in death, as well as her sister Patricia "Pat" Jones Owens. Penny was a 1965 graduate of Capitol Hill High School in Oklahoma City, OK. She loved music and enjoyed singing karaoke. She was fun to be around and always enjoyed family gatherings.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.