Penelope "Penny" Jones Bird of Oklahoma City, OK went to be with her Lord on June 25, 2019 after a prolonged illness. She is survived by her daughter Katherine "Katie" Gallagher and husband Matthew Ohs, her grandson, Andrew William Ohs of Chickasha, OK, her ex-husbands, Michael M. Gallagher of Baltimore, MD, and Myrl "Buddy" Bird of Oklahoma City, OK, her sister Margaret "Peggi" Jones Schnack and husband Harold Schnack of Oklahoma City, OK, her brother Anderson "Andy" Jones and wife Edna Miller Jones of Albuquerque, NM, and many nieces and nephews. Penny was born in Hollywood, CA on November 4, 1946 to Baird Jones and Lois LeClaire Muratta Jones who preceded her in death, as well as her sister Patricia "Pat" Jones Owens. Penny was a 1965 graduate of Capitol Hill High School in Oklahoma City, OK. She loved music and enjoyed singing karaoke. She was fun to be around and always enjoyed family gatherings. Published in The Oklahoman on July 14, 2019