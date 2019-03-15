Perry A. Pendergraft

Jul. 20, 1940 - Mar. 13, 2019



NORMAN

Perry Arthur Pendergraft was born July 20, 1940 in Lawton, Oklahoma and passed away in Norman, Oklahoma on March 13, 2019. Perry was preceded in death by hi s parents, Roy and Edna Mae Pendergraft, and his loving wife, Nelda.

Survivors include his daughter Cindy Pendergraft Smith and husband Steve, his son Craig Pendergraft, brothers Ronnie Pendergraft and wife Pam, and Bill Pendergraft and wife Sue, grandchildren Makenzi and Braden Smith, his special friend Linda Steinhorn, along with several nephews, cousins, and loving friends.

Perry grew up in Lawton, Oklahoma, attending elementary and junior high school. After moving to Norman, he graduated from Norman High School in May 1958. He then attended the University of Oklahoma, obtaining a degree in Pharmacy in 1962. Perry became Vice President of G.B. Pharmakon Inc., then went on to own his own pharmacy, Professional Discount Pharmacy. After selling his company, Perry discovered that sitting still was not his forte, and he went to work part time at Griffin Memorial Hospital and the Central Oklahoma Community Mental Health Center.

Perry played the piano and in his younger days would frequently accompany his father, who played the violin. He enjoyed traveling and going to the theater with Linda and other friends and delighted in watching OU football.

Perry's family has entrusted his care to Tribute Memorial Care in Norman. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16th, at Trinity Baptist Church in Norman (801 N. Peters Ave.) with Pastor Ronnie Rogers officiating. Interment will follow at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery in Oklahoma City.

Please share condolences and memories of Perry at: www.tribute.care