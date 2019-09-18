|
YUKON
Peter Atwood Webb
Feb. 17, 2003 - Sept. 15, 2019
Peter Atwood Webb went to be with the Lord on Sun., Sept. 15, 2019. Peter was born Feb. 17, 2003 to Jim and Stacy Webb. Fourth in the line of five brothers, Peter brought immense joy to his family and all who knew him. A sophomore at Southwest Covenant Schools, Peter excelled in athletics, academics, and the fine arts. He was a beloved leader of his peers and was respected and admired by students and faculty. As a member of Covenant Community Church, he demonstrated his faith by building authentic relation-ships throughout the church family. Peter was active in the student ministry - leading worship, coaching kids in Sports Camp, and serving on the leadership team. Beyond any accolade Peter received, and there have been many, Peter was a young man of great character and integrity. Personable, quick-witted, empathetic, intentional, and bold, Peter affected all he knew for the good. He is missed beyond measure. There is no doubt that Peter's faith was the source of these qualities. Peter placed his trust in Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord, and he lived that faith out every day - not perfectly, and with lots of deep questions, but intensely. As of this past weekend, Peter no longer walks by faith; he walks by sight. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Ann Atwood O'Toole, and his grandfather, George Webb. Peter is survived by his parents, Jim and Stacy; brothers, Jack, Sam, Ben, and Hank; grandmother, Nancie Webb; grandfather, Tim O'Toole and wife Kathleen; precious family friend and adopted grand-mother, Linda Gaylor; beloved girlfriend, Lexie Inge, and numerous other family, friends, teachers, coaches, and teammates. A Celebration of Life Service for Peter will be held at 11:00 a.m., Fri., Sept. 20, 2019, at Covenant Community Church, 2250 S. Yukon Pkwy, Yukon, OK. Peter dreamed to play sports in new athletic facilities, so in lieu of flowers, the family has requested that tax deductible donations be made in his honor to the Southwest Covenant Schools Big Vision Capital Campaign. Donations can be made online at www.southwestcovenant.com (Peter Webb Memorial Gift) or by mail to: 2300 S. Yukon Parkway, Yukon OK 73099. Online condolences may be signed at:
www.yandafuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 18, 2019