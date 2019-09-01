|
|
Peter Roy Crawford OKLAHOMA CITY
Peter Roy Crawford, 95 years of age, passed away Aug. 7, 2019, in his residence at Legend at Council Road, Oklahoma City, following a brief illness.
Born and raised in Tulsa, the son of John and Muriel Crawford; never married. He was preceded in death by his parents; and both of his brothers, John and David. He is survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of longtime friends.
His work as an oil and gas landman would take him all over the United States. He spent his free time getting to know locals wherever he traveled and by often catching Saturday football games of nearby college teams. As a season ticket holder to the Dallas Cowboys, Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma University, and Tulsa University, he weekly treated guests to games. In his later years, his work as a published author kept him driven.
A Memorial Service in memory of Pete will be held at the All Souls' Episcopal Church, 6400 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Pete to the .
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 1, 2019