Home

POWERED BY

Services
All Souls Episcopal Church
6400 N Pennsylvania Ave
Nichols Hills, OK 73116
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
All Souls' Episcopal Church
6400 N. Pennsylvania Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER CRAWFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER CRAWFORD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER CRAWFORD Obituary

Peter Roy Crawford

OKLAHOMA CITY
Peter Roy Crawford, 95 years of age, passed away Aug. 7, 2019, in his residence at Legend at Council Road, Oklahoma City, following a brief illness.
Born and raised in Tulsa, the son of John and Muriel Crawford; never married. He was preceded in death by his parents; and both of his brothers, John and David. He is survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of longtime friends.
His work as an oil and gas landman would take him all over the United States. He spent his free time getting to know locals wherever he traveled and by often catching Saturday football games of nearby college teams. As a season ticket holder to the Dallas Cowboys, Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma University, and Tulsa University, he weekly treated guests to games. In his later years, his work as a published author kept him driven.
A Memorial Service in memory of Pete will be held at the All Souls' Episcopal Church, 6400 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Pete to the .
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.