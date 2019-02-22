Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ's Church
620 W. Vandament Ave.
Yukon, OK
Peter "Pete" Davola
February 25, 1953-February 18, 2019

YUKON
Peter "Pete" Davola was born Feb. 25, 1953 in Brooklyn, NY. He passed from this life on Feb. 18, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents: Philip and Anna Davola. He is survived by his wife Barbara Davola; son Christopher Davola; step-sons, Dillon and Scott Enarson; step-daughter-in-law, Nerissa Enarson; and grandsons, Josiah Mondragon-Miller and Isaiah Enarson. He is a graduate of New Utrecht High School in Brooklyn, NY. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he became a Military Police dog handler. He served in the Army for 20 years, much of this time as the kennel master at Fort Sill, OK. During this time, he and his K9s competed in the USPCA (United States Police Canine Assoc.). Later in his career, he served as a judge in the USPCA, certifying K9s from around the country. He worked for the Comanche County Sheriff's Dept. from 1992 to 1996. After that, he worked as a school resource officer in Yukon, OK from 1996-2007 where he started several community programs including the Citizens Police Academy, The Junior Police Academy, TRIAD (for seniors) and the S.A.V.E. and D.A.R.E. programs. Pete's passion was for the youth of Yukon. He was very approachable and the young people all trusted him. He loved and mentored them as well as kept them accountable for their actions. Students never hesitated when having a problem to ask for his help or advice. His legacy will forever live on in them. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sat., Feb. 23, 2019, at Christ's Church, 620 W. Vandament Ave., Yukon, OK, with full military honors. Online condolences may be signed at:

www.yandafuneral.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 22, 2019
